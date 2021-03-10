Lena Waithe & Little Marvin’s Them Trailer Released By Amazon Prime Video

✖

Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for Them, a new horror anthology series coming to the streamer from creator Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe (The Chi, Dear White People). Scheduled to premiere on Friday, April 9 the first season of the show is described as follows: "The 1950s set first season centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family's idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them." Back in 2018 the series was picked up for a two season order at the streamer. Check out the first trailer below!

"Little Marvin's script stayed with me for weeks after I read it," Lena Waithe said in a statement when the series was announced. "He's written something that's provocative and terrifying. The first season will speak to how frightening it was to be black in 1953. It will also remind us that being black in 2018 is just as horrifying. This anthology series will examine the cultural divides among all of us and explore us vs THEM in a way we've never seen before."

"My heart was still pounding an hour after I heard this pitch," Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, added. "The show is edge of your seat scary and addictive while also being provocative and socially relevant. We are thrilled to be in business with the incredibly talented Lena Waithe, Little Marvin and Vertigo."

The cast for the first season of Them includes Deborah Ayorinde (Marvel's Luke Cage), Ashley Thomas (Top Boy), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), Shahadi Wright Joseph (US, The Lion King), Melody Hurd (Jurassic Park: Battle at Big Rock), and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood).

"I've always felt that dark, surreal times deserve dark, surreal mirrors to show us ourselves," Little Marvin added. "And at this point in time one of the best ways to examine fractures in our world through the visceral and raw lens of horror. I'm beyond thrilled that our series has found its home with the fine folks at Amazon."

The series is created and executive produced by Little Marvin along with executive producers Lena Waithe, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, David Matthews, and Don Kurt. Them is a co-production from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

Them will premiere on Friday, April 9 on Amazon Prime Video. Will you be tuning in for the new series?