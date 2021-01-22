Invincible Series Reveals Amazon Prime Video Release Date

✖

In honor of the anniversary of the debut issue's release, Amazon Studios announced that the upcoming animated series based on Robert Kirkman's Invincible would be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on March 26th. Mirroring the release strategy of its other programs, the series' launch will see the debut of the first three episodes, while follow-up episodes will be premiering on subsequent Fridays. Given how passionate fans are of the source material, in addition to the impressive roster of talent the series has amassed, Invincible has become one of the most anticipated premieres of the years. Check out the series premiere of Invincible on March 26th.

Per press release, "Season One of Invincible, the new, hour-long, adult animation series from The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, will premiere Friday, March 26th exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The announcement was made today by Kirkman as part of a livestream conversation, hosted by Invincible superfan and comic aficionado Hector Navarro, commemorating the anniversary of Invincible comic #1. During the livestream, fans were treated to an extended clip from the series, featuring Steven Yuen as Mark Grayson (aka Invincible) and J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson (aka Omni-Man).

"The first three episodes of season one will premiere Friday, March 26th, with new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an action-packed season finale April 30th.

"From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

"Invincible will also star Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Max Burkholder (Imaginary Order) and more."

Check out the first three episodes of Invincible on March 26th exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below!