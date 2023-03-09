Leprechaun Franchise Marathon Coming to SYFY on St. Patrick's Day

Once March arrives, the weeks leading up to St. Patrick's Day see a celebration of all things Irish or even just green, but for horror fans, we know it's a time to revisit the campy exploits of the Leprechaun franchise. Whether you're a devout fan of the franchise or entirely new to its exploits, SYFY will make sure that your holiday is filled with the series' deadly adventures by airing a marathon of the films on March 17th. From the original 1993 film to prequels to sequels, the marathon will include a variety of entries from all corners of the franchise. The event will kick off at 12 a.m. ET on March 17th.

The full broadcast schedule is as follows:

12:02 a.m. ET – Leprechaun Origins

2 a.m. ET – Leprechaun II

4 a.m. ET – Leprechaun III

6 a.m. ET – Leprechaun Returns

8:02 a.m. ET – Leprechaun Origins

10 a.m. ET – Leprechaun VI: Back 2 tha Hood

12 p.m. ET – Leprechaun V: In the Hood

2 p.m. ET – Leprechaun 4: In Space

4 p.m. ET – Leprechaun III

6 p.m. ET – Leprechaun II

8 p.m. ET – Leprechaun

10 p.m. ET – Leprechaun



The original film sees the supernatural leprechaun (Warwick Davis) seeking vengeance against a family he believes has stolen his pot of gold. While the first sequel in the series also earned a theatrical release, subsequent sequels were released straight to video, up through 2003's Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood.

Leprechaun Origins attempted to reinvent the concept, replacing the wise-cracking figure with a more monstrous creature, which earned a limited theatrical release. Leprechaun Returns aimed to channel the success of the original films, serving as a direct sequel to the debut installment, featuring Linden Porco in the title role.

As compared to other long-running horror franchises, Leprechaun isn't acclaimed for its terror and is instead celebrated for just how outlandish it all is, as confirmed by the fourth film taking the character into space. Additionally, given how many installments were released straight to video, a certain generation of horror fans revisit the franchise based on the nostalgia of seeing the movies lining the shelves of video stores.

Last year, rumors emerged that Lionsgate would be reviving the concept, though no actual updates about such a project have emerged.

Check out the Leprechaun marathon on SYFY on March 17th. Stay tuned for details on the future of the franchise.

