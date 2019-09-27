Limited 3 From Hell Poster Unveiled for Encore Screening

Rob Zombie’s latest film, 3 From Hell, was released in theaters earlier this month for a three-night only event. If you missed out on the horror film’s limited release, you’re in luck, because the movie is getting an encore screening on October 14th. The film’s initial screenings were partnered with behind-the-scenes special features and double features with The Devil’s Rejects, with the upcoming encore screening to include an introduction from Zombie, more behind-the-scenes footage, and a limited amount of posters. In fact, Bloody Disgusting just shared a new poster for the film, which you can check out below:

3 From Hell continues Zombie’s trilogy after House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, and sees the return of Bill Moseley (Otis), Sheri Moon Zombie (Baby), and Sid Haig (Captain Spaulding). The first film in the trilogy focused on a family abducting and torturing a group of travelers. The follow-up film took Otis, Baby, and Captain Spaulding on the road to continue wreaking havoc. The second movie’s finale seemingly saw the death of the trio, but 3 From Hell confirms that they survived the ordeal and will stand trial for their crimes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sadly, the news of the film’s encore screening comes shortly after the passing of Haig, who died earlier this week at the age of 80. Zombie recently took to Facebook to share Haig’s final photo with his 3 From Hell co-stars, which you can view here.

If you’re unable to catch the encore screening of 3 From Hell, you won’t have to wait long to watch it at home, as the film’s 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, Digital, and On-Demand will be available starting October 15th. Pre-orders are live now.

The special features are set to include an audio commentary Rob Zombie as well as a featurette titled “To Hell and Back: The Making of 3 From Hell,” which is a 4-part documentary available on the 4K and Blu-ray only. However, Part 1 will be available on the DVD. The 3 From Hell 4K and Blu-ray discs will also feature an unrated cut, which promises to be “even more sadistic and terrifying than the theatrical version of the film.”

In addition to the original cast, 3 From Hell features Richard Brake, Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa.

3 From Hell is returning to theaters on October 14th.