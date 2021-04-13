Stephen King's Lisey's Story Releases New Images and Premiere Date

The first official look at Apple TV+'s adaptation of Stephen King's Lisey's Story only offered a hint at the tone the new series was set to capture, with the streaming service now releasing all-new looks at the characters themselves. King has long been hoping to see an adaptation of this story be brought to life, with the author being so invested in this new project that he even wrote the scripts for the series himself, whereas he normally encourages other filmmakers to explore the source material as they see fit. Lisey's Story is slated to debut on Apple TV+ on June 4th.

Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones, and Sung Kang star alongside Moore and Owen.

Check out the first photos from Lisey's Story before it debuts on Apple TV+ on June 4th.