Stephen King's Lisey's Story Adaptation Reveals First Look

✖

An adaptation of Stephen King's Lisey's Story was announced back in 2019, with Apple TV+ unveiling the first official look at the new adaptation. The series understandably faced some delays last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the streaming service also confirmed that the new project is set to debut sometime this summer. Fans surely aren't the only ones excited for the project, as King himself has long said that this story was one of his more unsettling endeavors from his career that he wished to see brought to life. Check out the first look at the series below before Lisey's Story debuts on Apple TV+ this summer.

Stephen King's website describes the story, "Two years after her husband's death, Lisey Landon decides it's time to go through his office to clear out his papers. Scott Landon was a bestselling novelist and Lisey has been besieged by people wanting to buy any of his unpublished work but she is determined not to let that happen. As she begins the process of cleaning, she is contacted by an unsavory character who claims that if she does not turn over the papers, he will make her suffer the consequences. Finding strength she did not know she had and never used during their marriage, Lisey refuses, and true to his word, 'Zack McCool' begins to stalk her. Lisey begins to remember strange events from her marriage that she had suppressed and finds clues that may help save her life."

The new series stars Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, and Ron Cephas Jones.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

King was so invested in Lisey's Story and bringing its to life that the author himself wrote the new adaptation. Despite writing the series, King previously detailed how he's trusting director Pablo Larraín to adapt the material as he sees fit.

"I’m now working with a very talented director named Pablo Larraín on a limited series for Apple Plus called 'Lisey’s Story,'” King shared with The Washington Post last year. "He’s got a lot of ideas that don’t depart from the throughline of the story but are beautiful visual things, with a lot of energy involved. It’s like having more depth perception, because I’m like one eye and he’s the other eye. … If you’re going to really succeed in this business, get people you know are talented and then say, 'Okay, I’m going to step back. I’m not going to be looking over your shoulder and fiddling in your stuff. Go ahead and do the stuff you’re good at doing.'”

Check out Lisey's Story on Apple TV+ this summer.

Are you excited for the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.