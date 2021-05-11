First Trailer for Stephen King's Lisey's Story Released by Apple TV+

Master of horror Stephen King has been saying for years that the novel of his he would most be interested in seeing an adaptation of is 2006's Lisey's Story, with the first trailer for Apple TV+'s adaptation finally giving audiences a taste of the terror in store for the experience before it debuts on June 4th. Confirming just how excited he was for the story to be brought to life, King himself scripted the new series, while he typically allows other filmmakers to approach his work however they see fit. Check out the first trailer for Lisey's Story above before it premieres on Apple TV+ on June 4th.

Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones, and Sung Kang star alongside Moore and Owen.

King might be most known for his macabre stories, but he frequently blurs genre lines, weaving together compelling drama with sci-fi and fantasy. Part of the reason King was likely so invested in this adaptation was how it was so directly inspired by his own experiences and a time when he suffered a near-death experience. King wrote the novel after he was hospitalized for double pneumonia for three weeks, with his wife having redecorated his office in his absence.

The author recalled of the experience earlier this year during a press event, "I thought, 'This is what this room would look like after I die,' and Lisey's Story came from that."

"Lisey's Story means a lot to me because it's the one I love best," King confirmed. "It's a story about love and marriage and the creative impulse and it's also got a kickass villain in it, which I liked a lot."

This adaptation also served as a momentous milestone for the author's career, as the intimate and personal nature of the story and how it was brought to life has made him realize that he doesn't "think anything is unfilmable now."

Check out the series premiere of Lisey's Story on Apple TV+ on June 4th.

Are you looking forward to the new series?