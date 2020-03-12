Stephen King Writing “Extra Things” for Lisey’s Story TV Series

A new adaptation of Stephen King‘s Lisey’s Story is on the way and, while the author often steers clear of getting directly involved with adaptations of his stories, he has written the scripts for the eight-episode series, with star Dane DeHaan recently confirming to Collider that King has added things to the adaptation that audiences likely won’t expect. In addition to writing the series, the actor noted that King has been spending a lot of time on set to witness the process of the adaptation, while also working with the series’ director to ensure any tweaks to the script are approved by King himself.

“It’s been really great. He’s on set a lot,” DeHaan confirmed. “He’s very into what we’re doing and the experience. It’s also fun to help to sometimes craft it with him. He’s writing extra things. Pablo Larraín, the director, has a very clear vision, and there’s a real collaboration going on that wouldn’t be possible, otherwise. He’s such a big deal that what he writes is so holy that, in order to really collaborate or change things sometimes, it feels better having him there and having his blessing and knowing that he’s happy with it. It’s been really fun. It seems like we’re making something really cool.”

It’s currently unclear if DeHaan’s comments mean King is including additional plot details or if he merely means that King is the one supervising any tweaks to the core narrative.

Stephen King’s website describes the story, “Two years after her husband’s death, Lisey Landon decides it’s time to go through his office to clear out his papers. Scott Landon was a bestselling novelist and Lisey has been besieged by people wanting to buy any of his unpublished work but she is determined not to let that happen. As she begins the process of cleaning, she is contacted by an unsavory character who claims that if she does not turn over the papers, he will make her suffer the consequences. Finding strength she did not know she had and never used during their marriage, Lisey refuses, and true to his word, ‘Zack McCool’ begins to stalk her. Lisey begins to remember strange events from her marriage that she had suppressed and finds clues that may help save her life.”

The adaptation also stars Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, and Joan Allen.

