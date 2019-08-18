Locke & Key Creators Confirm More Comics Are on the Way

Locke & Key is primed to soon make the jump from comic book to television, but its creators say there are still more comics on the way as well, and they’ll dive into the present and future of the Locke & Key universe. Writer Joe Hill says the upcoming “World War Key” storyline will examine the lineage and future of the Locke family.

“It’d be about the idea that the past is never gone… and I think a lot of ghost stories are about ways the past keep bleeding through to the present,” Hill said during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con (via Syfy Wire). “We’ll visit the Revolutionary War, Civil War, and World War II to show how those past events have had lingering effects on our heroes today.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hill also touched on Locke & Key‘s tumultuous road to television, beginning with a pilot in 2010, then becoming a planned film trilogy before going back to television with a pilot order from Hulu that the streaming service ultimately passed on before Netflix finally scooped the property up.

“[Producer] Carlton Cuse picked up Locke & Key after it fell apart at Hulu, and Netflix said they love this story and they’d love to get us a shot to do it,” Hill said. “The show is wrapped, all 10 episodes have been shot. I’ve seen the first eight episodes and it’s like TV crack. It just runs really hard…The best thing that could’ve happened is Hulu not going through with the show. Every time we’ve gone back to the drawing board the show has become more itself, more tapped into the spirit of what’s going on in the comics.”

Hill also suggested that there will be some changes to the story. Some are the typical changes when jumping from one medium to another, some are more to keeps fans of the comics on their toes.

“We talked about a couple of changes, and I suggested a few to keep readers of the comic off-balance,” Hill said. “It’s true to the spirit of the story, true to the spirit of the characters. I don’t always want everyone who read the comics to always think they’re going to know what’s going to happen.”

As described by Netflix, Locke & Key “is a horror/fantasy series that revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.”

Are you excited for more Locke & Key comics? Looking forward to the Netflix show? Let us know in the comments.