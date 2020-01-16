Game of Thrones Creators’ Confederate TV Show Officially Dead at HBO

HBO announced Confederate back in July of 2017 and now it looks like the show has finally been put out to pasture. Now, the final deed is done and the show’s demise is now confirmed by a report from TVLine. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will now have to find some other outlet for their creative endeavors after Game of Thrones. From the moment that the initial announcement went out, people on the Internet were very sour on the show. It feels like the tone, setting, and general vibe of the entire series were off and it would take some serious recalibration to get it to a point where viewers would even give it a chance. This news, of course, comes not too long after Lucasfilm and the producers parted ways on a possible sequel trilogy that the two were supposed to be at the helm of. So, a rough couple of months for everyone involved with the project. Game of Thrones‘ final season was met with contempt at every turn and a series of setting mistakes only magnified how things had gone off the rails.

After all the coffee cup madness had subsided, there was also the fact that these two were supposed to take the reins of a Star Wars project. But, the deal fell through when they signed with Netflix and the Lucasfilm brain trust grew skeptical of their ability to juggle all those different responsibilities at once. (It doesn’t help that the flaming wreckage of that final Thrones season was fresh in everyone’s minds as well.)

Their statement began, “We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything.”

“There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects,” their statement added. “So we are regretfully stepping away.”

Now the two look ahead to what they can produce with that massive Netflix deal.

“We’ve had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we’re grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home,” Benioff and Weiss previously said. “Over the past few months we’ve spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. We remember the same shots from the same ’80s movies; we love the same books; we’re excited about the same storytelling possibilities. Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we’re honored they invited us to join them.“