Lovecraft Country’s Jurnee Smollett Shares Bloody Behind-the-Scenes Photos

✖

Last week's episode of Lovecraft Country, "Jig-A-Bobo," ended in a wild blood bath. In an attempt to protect himself, Atticus (Jonathan Majors) did a protection spell and while it didn't appear to work at first, he was saved at the end of the episode when a giant monster appeared from the ground and protected him from a cop's bullet before destroying every officer in sight. This resulting in Tic and Leti (Jurnee Smollett) getting doused in blood. This week, Smollett has shared some fun behind-the-scenes photos from the episode, including one that was super bloody.

"This is what happens when your director says 'more blood!'... tonight’s bloody episode brought to you by @mishatrillxxl," she wrote on Sunday. You can check out the pics below:

Smollett isn't the only cast member to show of her bloody behind-the-scenes photos. Jamie Chung, who plays Ji-Ah, a Kumiho spirit who absorbs the souls of men, also shared a fun photo from her first episode. In another recent post from Smollett, the actor praised Chung's performance but made it clear which character she ships with Tic.

"I’m rooting for these two...Atticus and Leti (sorry Ji-ah... Leti ain’t letting him go... btw how brilliant is @jamiejchung my god!). Not gonna lie they’re becoming my favorite duo although they hella dysfunctional," Smollet wrote. "❤️❤️❤️❤️," Chung replied. You can view that post below:

Recently, Lovecraft Country's showrunner, Misha Green, revealed how she pitched the series to HBO.

"H.P. Lovecraft wrote some of the most celebrated pulp horror, fantasy, sci-fi, and weird stories of the last century," Green's notes read. "You've probably read something by him, or seen something influenced by him (anything by Guillermo del Toro). He even has an entire subsection of the genre named after him. Google 'Lovecraftian horror' and you'll be scrolling for days."

Lovecraft Country airs Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.