Lovecraft Country Reveals THAT Character Actually Went to the Future

Last week's episode of Lovecraft Country followed Hippolyta Freeman (Aunjanue Ellis) as she set out to uncover the truth about her husband George’s (Courtney B. Vance) death. After stealing Hiram's Orrery from Leti's house, Hippolyta's quest for answers led her on a time travel adventure through various alternate realities. When the episode came to an end, Atticus (Jonathan Majors) returned from his own adventure through the portal holding a copy of the Lovecraft Country book, written by George Freeman. We originally thought the book was written by another timeline's version of Uncle George, but tonight's episode, "Jig-A-Bobo," revealed a different truth. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Atticus reveals to Montrose (Michael K. Williams) that the portal took him to the future and that the book was actually written by his son. Atticus reveals Leti is pregnant, but she hasn't told him yet. The Lovecraft Country book chronicles the family's encounters and reveals Atticus' fate. While some details are slightly off different from their reality, it seems Atticus is going to die (just as Ji-Ah predicted) at the hands of Christina (Abbey Lee), who plans to sacrifice him.

Considering Leti (Jurnee Smollett) asked Christina to put a protection spell on Atticus and she refused, Christina's plans are probably already in motion. She did, however, place a spell around Leti, which came in handy later in the episode when cops shot up her house.

In an attempt to protect himself, Atticus did a spell of his own with Montrose. While it didn't appear to work at first, he was saved at the end of the episode when a giant monster appeared from the ground and protected him from a cop's bullet before destroying every officer in sight. The big question now is what will Christina do next in her quest for immortality. We saw her pay men to beat her up, shoot her, and dump her body in a lake. She survived, which means she's certainly on her way.

Recently, Lovecraft Country's showrunner, Misha Green, revealed how she pitched the series to HBO.

"H.P. Lovecraft wrote some of the most celebrated pulp horror, fantasy, sci-fi, and weird stories of the last century," Green's notes read. "You've probably read something by him, or seen something influenced by him (anything by Guillermo del Toro). He even has an entire subsection of the genre named after him. Google 'Lovecraftian horror' and you'll be scrolling for days."

Lovecraft Country airs Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.