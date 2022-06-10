Shudder's most recent release, the stop-motion movie Mad God from Academy Award winner Phil Tippett, has become the streamer's biggest hit of the year. Variety brings word that the film has had the biggest movie premiere on the service for the entire year. In a statement, Shudder general manager Craig Engler said: "Phil Tippett is a towering figure in the animation and visual FX industry, and 'Mad God' is the ultimate, purest expression of his visionary genius. Shudder is honored to be the exclusive home for his cinematic masterpiece, and we're delighted to see Mad God enthusiastically embraced by our members."

As of this writing Mad God has a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a "Certified Fresh' distinction. Entertainment Weekly rated the film a "B," writing: "If you're any kind of sicko like me, this is an absolute treat. RogerEbert.com awarded the movie a perfect 4 out of 4 stars, calling it: "Beautiful and disgusting, mean and awe-inspiring, Mad God looks like multiple people died to make it exactly as you see it." The Guardian gave the film a 4 out of 5, noting that "This is undoubtedly a work of historic significance, made by a master in his field – but beware that it often feels like a film-making notebook, full of doodles and ideas but not especially cohesive as a story."

Our review for the movie gave it a 5 out of 5, writing in part: "Mad God seems to have a lot going on from the subtextual and surface level, but it being a spectacle for Phil Tippett's multi-hyphenated talents should have everyone excited. That Mad God is an animated movie may perhaps fool some audience members down the road but it should be stated that this is not for kids. There's a shocking amount of blood, guts, and even feces, that might make stomachs churn. But there's also a twisted sense of humor that takes glee in punishment, deadly sound effects, and moments like a Minotaur being sexually serviced. This is not a film for everyone, but it will be the film for some."

Though without largely definable plot, a previously released synopsis for Mad God described it as follows: "A corroded diving bell descends amidst a ruined city and the Assassin emerges from it to explore a labyrinth of bizarre landscapes inhabited by freakish denizens."