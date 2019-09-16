Horror

New Netflix Horror Series Marianne Leaving Viewers Unsettled and Unable to Sleep

Marianne hit Netflix last Friday, allowing the masses the binge the latest Netflix Horror Original […]

By

Marianne hit Netflix last Friday, allowing the masses the binge the latest Netflix Horror Original over the end-of-summer weekend. Needless to say, plenty of viewers are still struggling to get an adequate amount of sleep after binging the eight-episode series. Directed by French director Samuel Bodin, the series follows horror novelist Emma (Victoire Du Bois), who uses her novels as on outlet to put her terrifying dreams at bay. She quickly realizes her creations are actually coming to life and, well…it about goes over as well as you’d expect.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about Marianne! Have you binged the series yet? Let us know what you thought of the show in the comments below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Good Luck Sleeping

The Bathroom Can Wait

The Perfect Start to Spooky Season

Highly Recommend

One of Netflix’s Best!

Well, Time to Binge Something Else

Most Terrifying Thing

Scary Old Lady is Scary

Can’t Stop Crying

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts