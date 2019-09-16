New Netflix Horror Series Marianne Leaving Viewers Unsettled and Unable to Sleep

Marianne hit Netflix last Friday, allowing the masses the binge the latest Netflix Horror Original over the end-of-summer weekend. Needless to say, plenty of viewers are still struggling to get an adequate amount of sleep after binging the eight-episode series. Directed by French director Samuel Bodin, the series follows horror novelist Emma (Victoire Du Bois), who uses her novels as on outlet to put her terrifying dreams at bay. She quickly realizes her creations are actually coming to life and, well…it about goes over as well as you’d expect.

Good Luck Sleeping

Ok, well we decided to start Marianne on Netflix before bed tonight. BAD idea! There is some downright terrifying imagery in this thing. 🙈 Can’t wait to keep watching this week! pic.twitter.com/UngU706yoZ — Pantywise, The Dancing Clown (@Sequins4Thought) September 16, 2019

The Bathroom Can Wait

Just started Marianne on Netflix and I’m officially too scared to go to the bathroom alone in the dark — Queen Jo (@glittersherlock) September 14, 2019

The Perfect Start to Spooky Season

Pretty creepy show on netflix. It is a French horror series. I recommend “Marianne” to start the Spooky season off 🙂 pic.twitter.com/2ahI2pE1bn — Chocoflan (@ulisodope) September 14, 2019

Highly Recommend

One of Netflix’s Best!

@netflix went and dropped this hidden gem on #FridayThe13th and it’s legitimately creepy and one of their best originals I’ve seen! Check it out! #Marianne https://t.co/en6Jp6KC0E — HalloweenYear-Round (@HalloweenYrRnd) September 16, 2019

Well, Time to Binge Something Else

Wow Marianne is truly terrifying 😱time for another Netflix binge, I don’t think I’ll be getting much sleep for a while #Mariannenetflix #marianne pic.twitter.com/l41KCEAUZa — Ruth Davidson (@MyDescentBlues) September 15, 2019

Most Terrifying Thing

High key, this is the most terrifying face I’ve ever seen on TV. #Marianne #Netflix pic.twitter.com/MBLaytjIw9 — JoJo (@___mojojojo_) September 15, 2019

Scary Old Lady is Scary

So there’s a few corny bits in #Marianne on Netflix that dilute the #horror somewhat, but the scary scenes are legit unsettling and this actress is the scariest old lady I’ve seen on screen in forever pic.twitter.com/opXbz2q2f2 — David Opie (@DavidOpie) September 13, 2019

Can’t Stop Crying

I just started Marianne on Netflix. 10/10 would recommend, the first horror to ever make me have to close my eyes, first horror that made me paranoid & scared enough to cry, first horror to give me nightmares that woke me up every 30 minutes 😭 u bet imma keep watching — liaaa🐷 (@ddeeli) September 13, 2019

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead