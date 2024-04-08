MaXXXine Trailer: Ti West, Mia Goth Complete the X Trilogy

A24 and filmmaker Ti West surprised horror fans in 2022, announcing an already finished sequel to X at the end of the film's credits. Pearl, an origin story also starring Mia Goth, arrived in theaters just months later. West and Goth are now aiming to complete the trilogy with MaXXXine, hitting the big screen later this year. On Monday morning, A24 got the week started in style by unveiling the first official trailer for MaXXXine, sending the story to a new era.

The trailer for MaXXXine has arrived online, bringing Goth's character from X into the 1980s. You can check out the official trailer for Ti West's latest horror movie below!

In MaXXXine, Goth reprises her role as Maxine Minx, an adult film actress that survived the deadly encounter in X. That film was set in the 1970s, and MaXXXine takes things a decade into the future, with Maxine working as a rising star in the adult film industry. Following her big break, a serial killer begins stalking the young starlets of Hollywood, and the terror threatens to unveil information about Maxine's past.

In addition to starring as the titular character, Goth produces MaXXXine alongside West, Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss. West once again acts as both writer and director.

Goth is joined in the MaXXXine cast by Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

For now, MaXXXine is being seen as the potential ending to the story, but West has certainly thought about a fourth film down the line.

"Maybe, I don't know," West told What's Under the Bed? when asked about more films in the X saga. "There is this one weird asterisk idea that, if I explained it, it would make sense, but let's see what happens. Let's get this movie done first, see if people like it, and we'll go from there."

MaXXXine is currently set for a summer release date, with A24 sending the film to theaters on July 5th.

Are you looking forward to seeing what Ti West and Mia Goth have in store for MaXXXine? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!