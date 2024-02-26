MaXXXine Director Ti West Teases 4th Film After X Trilogy

Ti West's horror series that kicked off with X and continued with Pearl might not be wrapping up with MaXXXine, as the director recently teased that he might have an idea for a fourth film in mind. While audiences were excited enough for X back in 2022, West surprised audiences at the film's world premiere when he revealed that the production process allowed for him to collaborate with star Mia Goth to secretly make the prequel Pearl, while MaXXXine was announced just ahead of the release of Pearl. The filmmaker noted that the possibility of a fourth film would likely be contingent upon how audiences connect with MaXXXine, which doesn't yet have a release date.

When asked by the YouTube channel What's Under the Bed? about another sequel or spinoff after MaXXXine, West teased, "Maybe, I don't know. There is this one weird asterisk idea that, if I explained it, it would make sense, but let's see what happens. Let's get this movie done first, see if people like it, and we'll go from there."

As far as the status of MaXXXine is concerned, West admitted, "I don't know what I can tell you. It's coming along. I'm editing it, so it's on its way, so far, so good. I don't mind telling you some stuff, but at the same time, the less people know, the more ... I feel like so many movies now, you know everything about them, and, surely, whenever the trailer comes out for this movie, they always give away too much, so there's something nice about not knowing a lot about it."

In X, a group of friends in the late '70s aim to capitalize on the growing trend of adult movies by making one of their own, only for their hosts on a remote farmhouse to stalk and kill them in the process, an ordeal which Goth's Maxine manages to survive. In Pearl, audiences jumped back decades to see some of the first violent tendencies of X's killer Pearl (also played by Goth) and what sent her on a path of violence.

MaXXXine is described, "The film follows Maxine (Goth), after the events of X, as the sole survivor who continues her journey towards fame setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles."

Also starring in MaXXXine are Halsey, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the series and for MaXXXine's release date.

