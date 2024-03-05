Mia Goth's MaXXXine Gets Summer Release Date

The horror trilogy that kicked off with X and was followed by Pearl is set to conclude with MaXXXine, with A24 confirming today that the film is set for a theatrical release on July 5th. This is sure to excite fans in the wake of writer/director Ti West sharing last month that he was in the editing process of the new film, but up to this point, fans have only gotten one official look at the upcoming adventure. The announcement of the release date will likely be soon followed by another official look at the project, either with more photos or possibly a teaser.

MaXXXine will see Mia Goth reprise her role from X, with the new film being previously described, "The film follows Maxine (Goth), after the events of X, as the sole survivor who continues her journey towards fame setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles."

In 2022's X, audiences witnessed a group of friends in the late '70s traveling to a remote farmhouse to film an adult picture, only for the owners of the house to kill them off for their sexual proclivities. Later that year, Pearl jumped back to the year 1918 to see how the murderous title character (Goth) developed her violent tendencies.

News of this release date is coming right around the two-year anniversary of the world premiere of X at the South by Southwest Film Festival. What made that premiere so exciting was that, based on the quarantine protocols of filming X and the time that the cast and crew spent isolated in New Zealand, West and Goth had also collaborated to secretly film the Pearl prequel, which hit theaters six months later.

The upcoming MaXXXine is set to conclude the trilogy, but West did tease last month that he could have an idea for a fourth entry in the series.

When asked by the YouTube channel What's Under the Bed? about another sequel or spinoff after MaXXXine, West teased, "Maybe, I don't know. There is this one weird asterisk idea that, if I explained it, it would make sense, but let's see what happens. Let's get this movie done first, see if people like it, and we'll go from there."

MaXXXine hits theaters on July 5th.

