Hellboy: The Crooked Man Movie Release Window Revealed

Updates on the Hellboy: The Crooked Man movie have been scarce, but a release window may have made its way online. Production wrapped on the latest Hellboy reboot almost one year ago, and though distribution rights were picked up the film has not set a firm release date. Buried in a news announcement today on TheWrap, where Hellboy creator Mike Mignola detailed his new comic book universe Bowling With Corpses, was a detail too good to ignore, revealing that Hellboy: The Crooked Man is "set for release this fall." This hasn't been confirmed yet by distributor Ketchup Entertainment, but it's the biggest news about Hellboy: The Crooked Man in months.

Based on the Eisner-Award winning storyline of the same name, Hellboy: The Crooked Man's script was originally written by Mike Mignola along with frequent collaborator Christopher Golden. A previously released, and brief, description for Hellboy: The Crooked Man indicated it was sticking close to the source material, reading: "Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past."

Jack Kesy stars as the titular hero in Hellboy: The Crooked Man, making him the third actor to take on the role in live-action. Yellowstone's Jefferson White and Resident Evil's Adeline Rudolph will also star. Hellboy: The Crooked Man was directed by Brian Taylor, previously part of the "Neveldine/Taylor" directing duo from the 2000s, notable for the two Jason Statham-starring Crank movies and the Gerard Butler-starring Gamer. The pair previously dabbled in comic book adaptations however with Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance while Taylor also collaborated with Grant Morrison on the television adaptation of Happy! for SYFY.

"We went on a long soul-searching expedition to find the right Hellboy, and we knew that this Hellboy was gonna be a very moody, very kind of dark and creepy movie," producer Les Weldon previously told Collider about finding the right actor for the role. "There's no gloss, nothing like that. And Jack, look, I had worked with Jack before, as had other guys in our company, and we sort of came to the same conclusion that that sort of personality he has was gonna work really nicely for that film."

Hellboy: The Crooked Man marks the fourth live-action movie based on Mike Mignola's character and comics. The first Hellboy movie, Guillermo del Toro's 2004 movie, was inspired by the character's first story arc Seed of Destruction, though 2008's Hellboy II: The Golden Army charted its own course and delivered a totally original storyline. 2019's Hellboy reboot starring David Harbour was inspired by the climactic story arc of the Hellboy comics Darkness Calls, The Wild Hunt, The Storm and the Fury, and peppered in bits of Hellboy in Mexico in for good measure.