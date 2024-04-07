Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Teases Eddie's Return in Final Season

Like rock 'n roll, Eddie Munson never dies. Season 4 of Stranger Things introduced Joseph Quinn as immediate fan-favorite Eddie "The Freak" Munson, Hawkins High School's Hellfire Club Dungeon Master and metalhead guitarist who took Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) under his wing. After he was wrongfully accused of murdering his cheerleader classmate Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien), Eddie died a hero, helping the party survive a swarm of hellish demobats when he shredded Metallica's "Master of Puppets" in the Upside Down domain of demonic serial killer Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Could Eddie return in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things? Stranger things have happened, but Quinn played coy about the possibility during a recent appearance at FACTS Belgian Comic-Con.

"I do know, but I'm not telling you," Quinn responded to a fan who asked if he was coming back for the next season of Stranger Things. You can watch Quinn's seemingly telling response in the video below.

A new video of Joseph Quinn being asked if he is coming back next season.



🎥 Facts Convention pic.twitter.com/OYa63ZwZse — Joseph Quinn Source UK (@JQuinnSourceUK) April 6, 2024

Quinn, who next appears opposite Paul Mescal in Gladiator II and as the Human Torch in Marvel's The Fantastic Four reboot, hasn't ruled out returning for the final episodes of the Netflix hit that ended its penultimate season with Eddie's death in 2022.

"I think that's such a big part of Eddie's story," Quinn previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's a redemption tale. I think he's completely haunted by his inability to do anything to save Chrissy and how powerless he was at that moment. And obviously being blamed for that murder is devastating and then having to go into hiding. I think he gets a little bored with feeling pathetic and unable to do anything. And then at some point in episode 8, a switch flips, and he decides that he's going to prove himself. The opportunity then arises, but he has to pay the ultimate price. But he proves to himself that he certainly isn't a coward."

As for potentially reprising the role that launched him to super-stardom, Quinn said, "You know, anything is possible, and I'd be up for anything. So yeah, we'll see."

Stranger Things season 5 — starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Linda Hamilton — is expected to release on Netflix in 2025.