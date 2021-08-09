There may not be a new installment of the wildly popular Haunting series in the works at Netflix, but creator Mike Flanagan is returning to the service this fall with a brand new horror tale. The new series is called Midnight Mass, and it has an eerie vibe that's all it's own. The series was announced quite a while ago, with production beginning before The Haunting of Bly Manor was released. On Monday morning, Netflix unveiled chilling first trailer for the series, and you can check it out in the video above!

Flanagan created the new series and serves as the director for all seven episodes, as he did with The Haunting of Hill House. Midnight Mass tells the story of the island community of Crockett Island, which finds itself divided when some new and old faces make their way to town. When unexplained miracles start to take place, things on the island start to change forever.

Midnight Mass stars Zach Gilford and Hamish Linklater. The rest of the cast includes Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco.

You'll probably notice some familiar faces in the cast list, as a few of them have worked with Flanagan before. Siegel is Flanagan's wife and frequent collaborator, having appeared in Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Haunting of Bly Manor. Henry Thomas had a prominent role in Hill House, while Rahul Kohli starred in Bly Manor.

Here's the official synopsis for Midnight Mass:

"From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, MIDNIGHT MASS tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community - but do these miracles come at a price?"

Are you looking forward to Midnight Mass? What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Midnight Mass arrives on Netflix on September 24th.