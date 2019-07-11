Millie Bobby Brown Invites Stranger Things Fans to do the Neverending Challenge

Another day, another delightful Instagram post from one of the Stranger Things kids! The cast of the Netflix series has been sharing tons of behind-the-scenes content since the new season dropped, but the latest post from Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) is a hilarious change. The actor is nominating her followers to do the #NeverEndingChallenge, which is just lip-syncing and dancing along to The Neverending Story theme song adorably sung by Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) and Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) in the season finale.

View this post on Instagram I nominate YOU to do the #NeverEndingChallenge @strangerthingstv @netflix A post shared by mills 🐳 (@milliebobbybrown) on Jul 10, 2019 at 10:30am PDT

“I nominate YOU to do the #NeverEndingChallenge @strangerthingstv @netflix,” she wrote.

We definitely recommend watching both clips in the post, because Brown is clearly having a blast and it’s infectious.

Many people commented on the post, loving the video and ready to join Brown in the challenge:

“This LEGIT was my entire childhood… I know every word. challenge ACCEPTED!,” @frankiejgrande wrote.

“I wanna cry. I’ve cried so much at this last series I can’t handle my emotions,” @danidyerxx replied.

“I hope Stranger Things is Literally #NeverEnding,” @thatmilliesmile added.

“Omg I want to do this now THIS IS EPIC!!! My day just keeps getting better thanks to u!,” @endgqme commented.

Even Gabriella Pizzolo AKA Suzie chimed in:

“UM I LOVE THIS ❤️,” she wrote.

Will you be taking part in Brown’s #NeverEndingChallenge? What did you think of that part of the episode? Tell us in the comments!

Stranger Things 3 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.