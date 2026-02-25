First Look at Stranger Things Creators’ New Netflix Supernatural Mystery Series Revealed (& There’s a Release Date)

Stranger Things may be over, but the careers of the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, are just beginning. The Duffer Brothers have a development deal with Netflix, and have wasted no time following up Stranger Things‘ finale with several new TV shows they’ve developed and/or produced. We’ve already gotten a first look at Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, the romantic-drama/horror series produced by the Duffers, which is about to premiere in March. Now, we’re getting a first look at The Boroughs, a supernatural-mystery series that also falls under the Duffers’ production umbrella.

In addition to a photo gallery featuring the all-star cast of The Boroughs (more on that below), we also got a premiere date: The Boroughs will begin streaming on May 21st, exclusively on Netflix.

Welcome to Netflix’s The Boroughs

The Boroughs / Netflix

As you can see, Netflix has released quite the photo collage for The Boroughs. The photos feature the main cast, including Bill Pullman (who plays “Jack”), Geena Davis (“Renee”), Alfred Molina (“Sam”), Alfre Woodard (“Judy”), Clarke Peter (“Art”), and Denis O’Hare (“Wally”). Also appearing in the series are Jena Malone (Sucker Punch), Ed Begley Jr. (Best in Show), Jane Kaczmarek (Malcolm in the Middle), and others.

The show is set “in a seemingly picturesque retirement community, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have – time.”

The Boroughs Is Inspired By A Sci-Fi Cult-Classic

20th Century Studios

When The Boroughs was announced, The Duffer Brothers released a statement about the show, stating, “For years, we’ve wondered why no one has made a film like Ron Howard’s wonderful Cocoon since, well, Cocoon,” the Duffers said in a statement. “Then, out of nowhere, Jeff and Will emailed us an idea for The Boroughs: a story about retirees and monsters. They were adamant that — unlike so many stories about older characters — this wouldn’t treat aging as a punchline. Instead, it would treat its characters as real people facing real challenges… along with a few supernatural ones. It was exactly the show we’d been dreaming of.”

Ron Howard’s Cocoon (1985) was a sci-fi dramedy about a retirement community that gets roped into protecting an alien species in stasis cocoons, while the extraterrestrial presence rejuvenates the elderly residents with unnaturally youthful vigor. We can clearly see The Boroughs as a flip on that premise, with the veteran cast playing retirees who stop a malevolent alien race, rather than aiding a benevolent one. While Stranger Things was geared toward a new generation of viewers, The Boroughs creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews are clearly angling this show toward the older crowd, who know many of these actors from iconic roles in the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s.

