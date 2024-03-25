Monster House Director Addresses Possible Sequel or Spinoff

Thanks to its blend of a spooky and silly story, 2006's Monster House has earned a devout following over the years and earned fans of all ages, with director Gil Kenan recently looking back on how much he loved the project and how he wouldn't rule out a return to that world. What is holding a sequel back, however, is how satisfying the resolution of the original film was and how the idea for a follow-up hasn't come to him yet. He also reflected on the importance of movies that are accessible and also inject a healthy dose of genuine frights, which is part of what he aimed to do with his latest film, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is in theaters now.

"I love that movie so much and I am looking to find something else that takes place, tonally, in that same world in animation. There might be another Monster House story, I haven't had the idea in the years since. Also, it feels like that movie had such a complete story," Kenan shared with ComicBook.com. "The reason to revisit a film series is always characters, that is the reason to do it. And I am still friends with a lot of the cast from that film and stayed in touch, especially with the young cast from that film. They're all doing so well, it's been amazing to watch them grow into adults."

He continued, "Never say never ... That was my first movie and I feel like, for me, it was a tonal calling card as much as anything, it was a reflection of the same experiences I had with movies like Ghostbusters and Gremlins and The Goonies and Beetlejuice, all movies that weren't afraid to thematically go a little darker and to lift back the curtain on some of the scarier parts of the process of growing up, or just trying to live your life as a human in this world. That all felt really authentic to me, even as a young movie lover. There was a spate of films made in the '80s that weren't afraid to shine a light on those themes, and then that went out of fashion, and it's still out of fashion. I feel like we're out here doing our part, trying to add a little bit more -- especially for younger audiences, a little bit more of a window into the full scope of the human experience, because that just means you're having a deeper connection to the movie that you're watching, and a more authentic one."

In Monster House, a group of kids notice that the house across the street has a habit of making kids disappear, almost as though it has a life of its own. On Halloween, they set out to uncover the mystery and learn about the abode's dark past.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

