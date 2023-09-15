Monster House Soundtrack Coming to Vinyl From Waxwork Records

While the family-friendly adventure Monster House might not have made a major splash when it landed in theaters back in 2006, the years have been kind to this Halloween-themed experience, as it has become an annual watch among many households. To celebrate the creepy and kooky narrative, Waxworks Records is going to be releasing the film's soundtrack on vinyl, just in time for All Hallow's Eve. Given how many filmmakers involved with the project would go on to establish themselves as notable figures in the horror genre, including composer Douglas Pipes developing the scores for Trick 'r Treat and Krampus, it's a perfect time to reflect on the film's accomplishments. You can order the Monster House soundtrack on vinyl through Waxwork Records' official website.

Per press release, "Waxwork Records is thrilled to release Monster House Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Douglas Pipes. This special double-LP marks Waxwork's third soundtrack album release with composer Douglas Pipes following 2014's Trick 'r Treat and 2016's Krampus. Monster House is a 2006 animated horror film directed by Gil Kenan (Scream, Ghostbusters: Afterlife). The plot tells the story of a neighborhood that is terrorized by a haunted house during Halloween. The movie features the voices of Steve Buscemi (Reservoir Dogs), Maggie Gyllenhaal (Donnie Darko, The Secretary), Mitchell Musso (Hannah Montana), Sam Lerner, Spencer Locke, Kevin James (The King of Queens), Nick Cannon, Jason Lee, Fred Willard (Spinal Tap), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Catherine O-Hara (Beetlejuice), and Kathleen Turner (Jessica Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit).

"Monster House marks Sony's first computer-animated film produced by Sony Pictures Imageworks. Produced by Roger Zemeckis (Back to the Future Trilogy) and Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, the film was released in 2006 and was met with praise from fans and critics for its blending of horror and accessibility to a broad audience as a feature animated film. Roger Ebert gave the film his highest ranking of four stars calling it 'one of the most original and exciting animated movies I've seen in a long time' and compared it to the work of Tim Burton."

Monster House Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Features:

The complete soundtrack by Douglas Pipes

2xLP "Dynamite Demolition"-colored vinyl (fire orange & yellow swirl with Monster House blue splatter)

Heavyweight gatefold packaging with matte-satin coating

Artwork by Rich Kelly

12"x12" Insert

