New Netflix Zombie Movie Debuts on Top 10 List
Now that Stranger Things 4 has concluded, the eyes of Netflix subscribers are on upcoming high profile titles like Resident Evil and The Gray Man. Of course, Netflix is still releasing plenty of other movies and shows in the meantime, one of which just arrived this week and is already making a big impact on film fans. The movie in question is a zombie horror-comedy called Valley of the Dead, and it made it onto the Netflix Top 10 Movies list in just its second day on the service.
Valley of the Dead, which tells the story of mortal enemies during the Spanish Civil War teaming up to fight an army of Nazi zombies, was released on Netflix on Monday morning. There was very little fanfare about the film upon its release, but viewers in the United States had no trouble finding it on its opening day.
Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 list features Valley of the Dead in the ninth overall position, and it will likely climb even higher in the days to come.
1. The Sea Beast
"When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters – and make history to boot."
2. Girl in the Picture
"In this documentary, a woman found dying by a road leaves behind a son, a man claiming o be her husband – and a mystery that unfolds like a nightmare."
3. 12 Strong
"Following 9/11, a dozen US soldiers mount up on horseback in Afghanistan to help a local warlord take on a mutual enemy. Inspired by true events."
4. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."
5. Mean Girls
"After being home-schooled abroad, new student Cady gets a crash course in high school life when popular clique the Plastics invites her to sit with them."
6. The Man From Toronto
"A case of mistaken identity forces a bumbling entrepreneur to team up with a notorious assassin known as The Man From Toronto in hopes of staying alive."
7. Wanted
"After Wesley Gibson discovers that his murdered father belonged to a secret guild of assassins, he hones his innate killing skills and turns avenger."
8. The Dark Knight Rises
"Billionaire Bruce Wayne must once again don the cape of his alter ego, Batman, when Gotham is threatened by new foes such as Catwoman and Bane."
9. Valley of the Dead
"During the Spanish Civil War, a small group of sworn enemies must work together when they encounter flesh-eating zombies created in a Nazi experiment."
10. Leave No Trace
"A father and daughter living in content isolation find their lives -- and bond -- shaken when authorities move them back into society."