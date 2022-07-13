New Netflix Zombie Movie Debuts on Top 10 List

Now that Stranger Things 4 has concluded, the eyes of Netflix subscribers are on upcoming high profile titles like Resident Evil and The Gray Man. Of course, Netflix is still releasing plenty of other movies and shows in the meantime, one of which just arrived this week and is already making a big impact on film fans. The movie in question is a zombie horror-comedy called Valley of the Dead, and it made it onto the Netflix Top 10 Movies list in just its second day on the service.

Valley of the Dead, which tells the story of mortal enemies during the Spanish Civil War teaming up to fight an army of Nazi zombies, was released on Netflix on Monday morning. There was very little fanfare about the film upon its release, but viewers in the United States had no trouble finding it on its opening day.

Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 list features Valley of the Dead in the ninth overall position, and it will likely climb even higher in the days to come.

