New American Psycho 4K Blu-ray Has a Fantastic SteelBook Case

American Psycho is a 2000 film starring Christian Bale as serial killer Patrick Bateman, who leads a double life peeling back his morning facial skincare mask to reveal the bloody reality beneath.

American Psycho is based on the 1991 novel by Bret Easton Ellis. It centers on Patrick Bateman, who leads a double life as a Manhattan investment banker and skincare enthusiast by day, and a serial killer by night. The film was well received by critics, but not by audiences. However, it has developed a cult following in the years since. The special features on the Blu-ray release include the following:

Deleted Scenes with Optional Director Commentary

American Psycho: From Book To Screen (4K Only)

The ‘80s Downtown

Audio Commentary with Director Mary Harron (Recorded in 2018 – 4K Only)

Audio Commentary with Writer Guinevere Turner

A straight-to-video sequel to American Psycho was released in 2002 starring Mila Kunis, and FX attempted to develop a sequel TV series that focused on a middle-aged Bateman. A new American Psycho tv series is currently in development from Lionsgate.

