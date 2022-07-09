New Netflix Series From Midnight Mass Creator Wraps Production

Mike Flanagan is best known for creating some of Netflix's most popular horror shows, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. The director has been busy filming his new show for the streaming site, The Fall of the House of Usher. Production hit a snag earlier this year when Frank Langella was fired for "unacceptable conduct on set." However, the actor was replaced by Bruce Greenwood, and production quickly resumed. Today, Flanagan took to Twitter to reveal the limited series has wrapped production.

"A few minutes ago we wrapped production on THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER, closing a huge chapter of my life. I've worked in Vancouver almost nonstop since BLY MANOR in 2019. We made 4 series in 3 years, only taking a short break for the COVID lockdown in early 2020," Flanagan wrote. "BLY MANOR, MIDNIGHT MASS, MIDNIGHT CLUB & HOUSE OF USHER were each profoundly challenging. Three of those shows were produced during the pandemic, amid ever-shifting safety protocols designed to keep our huge casts and crews safe."

"It's been a privilege to work with some wonderful collaborators, actors, directors, storytellers, crew, family and friends for so long, over THIRTY-FOUR EPISODES of television – the most difficult and rewarding work of my life." He continued, "This isn't closing the book entirely on the 'Vancouver Era' of @intrepid, I'm sure we'll be back, but it does feel like the end of a very specific chapter. The world has changed profoundly since BLY prep began, and so many of us went through so much together."

After thanking some of the people involved with the series, he added, "Oh, and they say 'never meet your heroes,' but I'd add 'unless your heroes are @MarkHamill and @LangenkampH', who are just as awesome as you hope and then some. It was a true delight to work with them both, and I really hope I'm fortunate enough to do so again." You can check out his full thread below:

Kate Siegel and Rahul Kohli are just two of the cast members from previous Flanagan joints to join The Fall of the House of Usher. The show will also feature Annabeth Gish, Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel, Igby Rigney, and Robert Longstreet plus Gerald's Game star Carla Gugino and Doctor Sleep's Carl Lumbly. There are some new faces headed to the series however including Academy Award nominee Mary McDonnell and cultural icon Mark Hamill.

Stay tuned for details on The Fall of the House of Usher.