The Fall of the House of Usher Complete Cast Includes Many The Haunting Alums

Throughout his career, filmmaker Mike Flanagan has amassed an impressive ensemble of collaborators that he’s been known to work with for a variety of projects, with today seeing the confirmation that his upcoming adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher will see the return of a variety of actors from previous seasons of The Haunting. Additionally, the series also sees the return of performers who appeared in Flanagan’s most recent series, Midnight Mass, which debuted on Netflix earlier this year. The Fall of the House of Usher will also be debuting on Netflix.

New cast members confirmed today include Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, and Robert Longstreet. They join the previously announced Frank Langella, Carla Gugino, Carl Lumbly, Mary McDonnell, and Mark Hamill.

“And this isn’t even all of them… there are still a few more parts outstanding. But I cannot properly express how excited I am to be working with such a formidable, electrifying ensemble,” Flanagan shared on Twitter following the casting announcements. “This miniseries is unique for Intrepid, we’ve never done anything quite like this before. I’m so grateful to be working with my long-time collaborator Michael Fimognari, who will be directing four of the eight episodes, and my producing partner and executive producer Trevor Macy. We’ll see you on the other side. In the meantime, dim the lights, light a fire, and just imagine a deep voice in the dark, quietly intoning… ‘Once upon a midnight dreary…’”

GoodReads details that The Fall of the House of Usher “recounts the terrible events that befall the last remaining members of the once-illustrious Usher clan before it is — quite literally — rent asunder. With amazing economy, Poe plunges the reader into a state of deliciously agonizing suspense. It’s a must-read for fans of the golden era of horror writing.”

“This miniseries is a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe. To tell this epic tale of greed, horror, and tragedy, we have assembled the largest ensemble cast in the history of Intrepid Pictures,” the filmmaker previously described of the project.

