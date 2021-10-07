New Scream Star Has Seen Final Cut, Says Fans “Ain’t Ready” for It

Hype for the new Scream movie reached a new apex this week when the official Twitter account for the franchise started teasing that something was on the way, which many have assumed is the first trailer for the fifth film. To keep the ball rolling and to torment fans a little more, one of the starts of the new movie has high praise after having actually seen the movie itself. Actress Melissa Barrera, best known for this summer’s In the Heights and whose role in Scream is largely unknown, took To Twitter with a simple message, writing: “Saw the final cut of #ScreamMovie Y’all ain’t ready 🔪”

Naturally this dangerous level of hype has drawn even more public levels of excitement from fans with one user writing in reply “IM SHAKING IM SO EXCITED” and another saying “We are readyyyyy!!! My excitement can’t contain itself anymore! I’m sure it’s going to be beyond amazing!!!” Even the official @ScreamMovies account got in on the replies, adding: “I get scared really easy. should i go with someone.” Hype levels are off the charts for the movie now though and with Halloween Kills arriving just around the corner it’s only a matter of time before that trailer sees the light of day.

Barrera is just one part of a larger group of new faces that will star in the film, appearing alongside other notable young talent in Hollywood like Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, and Jack Quaid. New folks aren’t the only potential victims of Ghostface that will appear in the film naturally though as plenty of fan-favorites from the previous entries in the series will also return once again. Neve Campbell will be back once again as Sidney Prescott, starring opposite long time castmates Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers and David Arquette as Dewey Riley, reprising their parts from the first four Scream movies. Even Marley Shelton will be back as Scream 4’s Deputy Judy Hicks.

Co-directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, part of the “Radio Silence” collaborative and previous directors of Ready or Not, are at the helm of the new movie which marks the first time someone other than Wes Craven directed an entry in the film series. Unlike previous sequels the new movie will also not carry a numerical indicator in the title and will simply be known as “Scream.”

The pair previously took to social media to confirm that work on the sequel is done back in July, meaning the final cut has been ready for months as of this writing.

“I think one of the things we can say is that when [writer] Kevin [Williamson] and Wes created the first Scream, horror movies were kind of a fringe genre in a lot of ways,” Gillett shared during the film’s Virtual Production Press Day. “It wasn’t a wildly mainstream style of storytelling. And now, in 2020, and for the better part of the last decade, horror films have really been on the rise. And so there’s certainly a bit of that conversation in this story, but to what Matt had said, one of the amazing things that I think is just naturally packed into the DNA of what a Scream movie is, is added. It’s about what’s happening right now. There is a large conversation within this film that addresses the conversations that we’re all having in our lives about entertainment and media and the genre specifically.”

The new Scream is scheduled to debut in theaters on January 14, 2022.