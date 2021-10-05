Scream Emoji Officially Released

Scream has unveiled some new Emojis ahead of the new movie’s release. A lot of people are stoked to see all these beloved Horror franchises getting another installment this fall. Scream is no different in this regard. Fans are happy to have Courteney Cox back as Gale Weathers in the new film. Neve Campbell also returns as Sidney Prescott. It’s also a big 90s reunion as David Arquette will revisit Dewey Riley and Marley Shelton seven as Deputy Judy Hicks. Radio Silence, the directorial team of Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who made Ready or Not, are here to direct. So, there’s just a lot of excitement during this exceptionally scary season. Check out what their account posted down below:

Comicbook.com had the chance to talk to Kevin Williamson, who served as writer on the original film and is a producer role this time around. When the scribe first heard news of another Scream, he was torn until he talked to the creative team about the series as a whole.

“I was like, “How should I feel about this? They’re making a new one.” And they called me up and asked me to be a part of it. And I was like, “Hmm, I don’t want one foot in. That could just hurt.” And so I said no. Then I got a call from [writer] Jamie Vanderbilt and he was so in love with Scream 1, he was so in love with the franchise, he spoke from such a personal place,” he explained. “And then I met [directors] Radio Silence who made Ready or Not, which is like my favorite part of a bad year, and I just fell in love with them. They just had such heart, they put so much care into it. They were making it for personal reasons.”

“It felt good. It felt like it was in great hands and they’re so talented. I was just there whenever they needed me and they kept me a part of it along the way. It just became a very special experience, so I was very happy. But it was a passing of the torch,” he continued. “I’m excited to see what other people think about it because I know the experience was blessed and awesome. I think Wes would be very happy and I think he would love these guys a lot because they speak his language. I just had a really great time. It was a lot of fun. Scream 1 had that heart and soul and we had such a blast making it and I felt they captured that.”

