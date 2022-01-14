New Scream Logo Revealed

✖

To celebrate production on the new Scream being completed, writer of the original film Kevin Williamson took to Instagram to confirm that the new sequel's title is "Scream," while also offering a new look at the film's logo. While the image isn't necessarily an official poster, it recreates the original title treatment while also giving it a fresh, updated look, with the image also featuring the ominous Ghostface looming in the background. You can check out the new title treatment in the Instagram post below, along with a message from Williamson about the new film. Scream is slated to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

"That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film!" Williamson shared in the post. "Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again. I believe Wes would’ve been so proud of the film that Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] are making. I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve [Campbell], Courteney [Cox], David [Arquette], and Marley [Shelton], and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart. See you in theatres January 2022."

It seems fitting that this new logo largely resembles the original film's logo, while also adding a slight update, without attempting to entirely reinvent the familiar iconography. Over the weekend, Williamson recalled how audiences shouldn't entirely expect the upcoming sequel to replicate themes that the debut film accomplished.

"[There's] no deconstruction. No self-awareness. Just do the opposite of what we did," Williamson shared during a virtual reunion event over the weekend. "I do worry that the franchise kind of wears itself out with all the meta and the deconstruction and there's only so many times you can [do this]. So many people have since then done horror films like it, or in the vein of. So you kind of worry that it's run its course."

Stay tuned for details on Scream before it hits theaters on January 14, 2022.

