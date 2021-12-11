New Scream Trailer Reveals Ghostface With Metal Mask & Flamethrower

A new TV spot for the upcoming fifth Scream movie, which is just titled Scream again, has been released and with it the Ghostface killer has gotten a major upgrade. Throughout the entire franchise history Ghostface has mostly just been a guy in a mask with a knife, sometimes using a gun but usually only after they’ve bene unmasked, now that’s about to change. We have no context for the brief moment in the scene but it sure looks like the killer in the new movie has a metal Ghostface mask at one point and are even wielding a flamethrower. Check it out in the player above.

One thing that is entirely possible with this brief snippet of footage is that it’s misdirection. As fans know, the Scream franchise is incredibly tricky ahead of the release of each movie with the filmmakers of the new movie even making fake scripts and fake cuts of the movie. The secret preservation is so deep in fact that the first trailer apparently has several misdirects. So what could the metal mask Ghostface with a flamethrower mean? Perhaps it’s footage from the latest movie-within-the-movie, Stab. Scream fans know well that the horror franchise has its own in-context horror franchise with Scream 4 confirming that things got very weird, perhaps Scream (2022) will show they’ve gotten even weirder.

Another way that it’s perhaps misdirection is that this isn’t the first time a variation of Ghostface was teased before a film. Ahead of the release of Scream 4 ten years ago there were rumors that variants of Ghostface would be included as both action figures and costumes of a “Scarecrow Ghostface” and “Zombie Ghostface” were released, even denoting they appeared in the film despite no such scene existing in the final cut.

“I can say that every corner of this movie, during the making of it, we have been very aware how to service fans, where the misdirects are happening, and the path that we want to lead people down. Obviously, without spoiling the movie, we can certainly say that the trailer is definitely doing that dance,” co-director Tyler Gillett previously revealed to Bloody Disgusting. “Part of what we love about the Scream movies, and what we love about the Scream fandom is just how deep people watch these movies. We think some of the fun of this experience is this forensic watching of things and trying to figure out who the killer is. It’s all a part of what’s so unique and so special about this franchise to us. As deep, deep fans of the original four, we took pains to populate the world of this movie, and certainly the materials with as many fun nods and Easter eggs and misdirects as possible.”

The new Scream lands in theaters on January 14, 2022.