New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movie Heads to Netflix

The next film in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise will carve up Netflix as the streamer has acquired the global rights to the new movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter this deal marks the second time that Netflix has acquired the rights to a movie from Legendary Pictures after the Millie Bobby Brown-starring adventure flick Enola Holmes which debuted last year. As for the new Chainsaw film it comes from director David Blue Garcia and is produced by Evil Dead team Fede Alvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues. An official title has not yet been revealed for the film but like previous attempts at reviving the series this film will be a direct sequel to the 1974 original and ignore the other films.

Front and center to the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre is Golden Globe award nominee Elsie Fisher who stars alongside Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Moe Dunford (The Dig), Alice Krige (Star Trek), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Jessica Allain (The Laundromat), Sam Douglas (Snatch), William Hope (Dark Shadows), and Jolyon Coy (War & Peace). Mark Burnham (Wrong Cops) is set to play "Old Man Leatherface" in the new film (original star Gunnar Hansen having died in 2015) while Olwen Fouéré (Mandy) will be playing Sally Hardesty from the original film, actress Marilyn Burns who originated the role having passed away in 2014.

The trade reports on the setup for the movie, writing: "The new movie takes place years after the shocking events of the original, in a setting where Leatherface hasn’t been seen or heard from since." They further note that the new movie is attempting to revive the franchise "in the same bold and provocative manner" as what the original movie had.

As with nearly every movie that hasn't been released yet, rumors of a bad test screening began to sweep the internet. Alvarez previously addressed these, saying that the new Chainsaw tested better than either of the Don't Breathe movies.

"There was someone online who said it didn’t go well; I don’t know what screening he was at … it was amazing,” Alvarez revealed to Bloody Disgusting's The Boo Crew podcast. “When you test it, you get a score, and it scored as good as [Don’t Breathe 2], which I think is better than Don’t Breathe 1. So that tells you something.”

Stay tuned for details on the new The Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel as we learn about them.