New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel Confirmed to Finally Bring Back Iconic Original Character

As with most horror franchises, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series' constant was its maniacal villains, mainly the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface and the Sawyer family, though the upcoming installment in the series is set to see the return of Sally from the original 1974 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre for the first time since that debut film. While original Sally actress Marilyn Burns passed away in 2014, Bloody Disgusting confirmed that actress Olwen Fouéré, who horror fans might know from the 2018 horror film Mandy, will be taking over the part. The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre does not yet have a release date.

In the original film, a group of travelers inadvertently come across the Sawyer family's homestead, discovering them to be a group of cannibals who build furniture out of the remains of their victims. Despite all of her friends being killed, Sally manages to barely escape the clutches of the Sawyer family, famously hopping into the bed of a truck to depart her night of terrors.

In addition to this upcoming film featuring the return of Sally, at least in some capacity, previous comments from producer Fede Alvarez seem to imply the upcoming adventure will take a similar approach as 2018's Halloween, in that it will be a direct continuation of the original installment and feature an older version of a masked murderer, likely ignoring events from previous sequels.

“It is a direct sequel, and it is the same character. It is old man Leatherface,” Alvarez confirmed with Bloody Disgusting. "Everything is classic, old-school gags. A lot of the approach that we had with Evil Dead – never VFX, to do everything on camera. It’s a very old-school approach to filmmaking. Vintage lenses… it’s very similar to the original film."

In the decades since the original film hit theaters, the franchise has earned sequels, prequels, reboots, and a reboot prequel, ultimately creating a convoluted and contradictory narrative. While this new film being a sequel and the inclusion of an "Old Man Leatherface" will surely excite some audiences, this upcoming entry hasn't been without its setbacks. Last summer, for example, original directors Andy and Ryan Tohill departed the project after only a week of production, resulting in new filmmaker David Blue Garcia taking over the picture. The departure was chalked up to "creative differences" between the studio and the filmmakers, though it's unknown what those differences might have been.

Stay tuned for details on the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

