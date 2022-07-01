New Universal Monsters Figures Pre-Orders: Invisible Man, Retro Glow 3-Pack

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Earlier this week, NECA launched Splinter as Van Helsing in the Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lineup. Now their following it up with some classic figures in the form of the Invisible Man and a retro glow-in-the-dark 3-pack that includes The Mummy, The Wolf Man, and Frankenstein's Monster.

The Universal Monsters Ultimate Invisible Man 7-Inch Scale Action Figure celebrates the 90th anniversary of Universal's sci-fi horror classic film starring Claude Rains (which was adapted from the novel by H.G. Wells). Accessories include interchangeable heads, interchangeable wrapped and gloved hands, goggles, nose, notebook, wig, and cup with straw. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using SUNFREE22 at checkout).

The Universal Monsters Retro Glow-in-the-Dark 7-Inch Scale Action Figure 3-Pack is inspired by the 1980s Universal Famous Mini Monsters toy collection, and includes 7-inch scale glow-in-the-dark figures of The Mummy, The Wolf Man, and Frankenstein's Monster. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $59.99 (free US shipping using SUNFREE22 at checkout). You can also get it here at EE in a case set of 15.

The Universal Monsters 3-Pack and Invisible Man releases will ship in November 2022 and January 2023 respectively. You can check out more Universal Monsters releases here at Entertainment Earth.