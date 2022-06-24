Nickelodeon Reveals Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island Teaser Trailer

The summer vacation time has arrived in the teaser trailer for Are You Afraid of the Dark?, the third chapter in Nickelodeon's horror anthology miniseries. Are You Afraid of the Dark? was a beloved '90s kids cult classic delivering one-and-done stories. It's since been revived as Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island tells an all-new story with an all-new Midnight Society. The group heads off to a resort island for summer vacation and encounters a terror haunting the resort guests. The short 20-second trailer offers a glimpse at the luxurious resort and teases a "vacation to die for."

Fans also get to see the new logo for Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island, as a small hand lifts a candle to illuminate the dark background. Produced by ACE Entertainment, the limited series will debut with a two-hour episode on Saturday, July 30th, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon, with the remaining episodes airing Saturday, Aug. 6th, and Aug. 13th, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT).

The premiere episode is titled "The Tale of Room 13/The Tale of the Teen Spirit." Four best friends will get more than they bargained for and encounter genuine terror locked away in one of the rooms after checking into a hotel on a resort island. Then, as the kids try to enjoy summer vacation, they are pulled back into the mystery of the island's ghosts, ultimately leading them to a terrifying and shocking revelation.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island announced its cast of the Midnight Society, starring Kayla, played by Telci Huynh (Modern Love, Drama Club); Max, played by Conor Sherry (The Terminal List, The Devil You Know); Leo, played by Luca Padovan (You, School of Rock the Musical on Broadway); Summer, played by Dior Goodjohn (Head of the Class); and Ferris, played by Chance Hurstfield (A Million Little Things, Good Boys). Julian Curtis (Wish Man) also stars as Stanley Crane, the hotel manager at the island resort.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows was the predecessor to Ghost Island. The six-part season debuted last year and ranked as cable TV's No. 3 live-action show with Kids 6-11 (behind #1 Danger Force and #2 Side Hustle). The second season of the anthology series saw a different Midnight Society group of kids tell a terrifying tale about a curse that had been cast over their small seaside town, haunted by a villain named the Shadowman. The series has recently received a Writers Guild Award and nominations from the Directors Guild Awards and Artios Awards.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island debuts with a two-hour episode on Saturday, July 30th at 7 p.m. ET/PT.