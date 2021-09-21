Night of the Living Dead Animated Remake Gets Trailer

Filmmaker George A. Romero might have passed away in 2017, but his legacy lives on through his numerous compelling narratives, with the first trailer for the animated remake of his 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead, Night of the Animated Dead, getting the first above trailer courtesy of IGN. In addition to the original concept being reimagined from a visual perspective thanks to the animated style, it also enlisted a number of captivating performers to help breathe life into the horror classic. Check out the trailer above for Night of the Animated Dead before the movie hits Digital HD on September 21st and Blu-ray and DVD combo pack on October 5th.

In the film, siblings Barbara and Johnny visit their father’s grave in a remote cemetery in Pennsylvania when they are suddenly set upon by zombies. Barbara flees and takes refuge in an abandoned farmhouse along with stranded motorist Ben and four local survivors found hiding in the cellar. Together, the group must fight to stay alive against the oncoming horde of zombies while also confronting their own fears and prejudices.

Night of the Animated Dead features the voice talents of Josh Duhamel (Jupiter’s Legacy, Transformers) as Harry Cooper, Dulé Hill (The West Wing, Psych) as Ben, Katharine Isabelle (Ginger Snaps) as Barbara, James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things, Psych) as Tom, Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Battlestar Galactica) as Judy, Will Sasso (MadTV, Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco) as Sheriff McClelland, Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) as Johnny, and Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing) as Helen Cooper.

Executive Producers are Richard Potter (Diciembres), Thomas DeFeo (The Seventh Day), and Jamie Elliott (Fighting with My Family). Producers are Ralph E. Portillo, p.g.a. (Buddy Games), Robert Feldman, p.g.a. (Dr. Shroud), and Kevin Kasha (I Spit on Your Grave). Animation services were provided by Demente Animation Studio. The original Night of the Living Dead was written by George A. Romero (Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead) and John Russo (The Majorettes, Santa Claws). Night of the Animated Dead was produced by Michael J. Luisi, p.g.a. (The Call, Oculus) and directed by Jason Axinn (To Your Last Death).

The upcoming release will include the following featurette:

Making of the Animated Dead - Join director Jason Axinn & Producer Michael Luisi as they regale fans with the careful process of honoring the iconic classic with their vision for an animated remake, including scene breakdowns and booth recordings with the cast!

Night of the Animated Dead hits Digital HD on September 21st and Blu-ray and DVD combo pack on October 5th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!