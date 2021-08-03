Night of the Living Dead Animated Remake Gets Box Art, Release Date

✖

Warner Bros. Home Entertianment has released a first look at the box art ,and official release date, for Night of the Animated Dead, their upcoming reinvention of George A. Romero's 1968 horror classic Night of the Living Dead, which stars Josh Duhamel, Dulé Hill, Katharine Isabelle, James Roday Rodriguez, Katee Sackhoff, Will Sasso, Jimmi Simpson and Nancy Travis. The movie will be released on digital on September 21, 2021, and then come to Blu-ray combo pack and DVD on October 5, just in time for all your spooky season celebrations.

In Night of the Animated Dead, siblings Barbara and Johnny visit their father’s grave in a remote cemetery in Pennsylvania when they are suddenly set upon by zombies. Barbara flees and takes refuge in an abandoned farmhouse along with stranded motorist Ben and four local survivors found hiding in the cellar. Together, the group must fight to stay alive against the oncoming horde of zombies while also confronting their own fears and prejudices.

Presented by The Long Game in association with Hemisphere Entertainment, Night of the Animated Dead is an animated adaptation of the 1968 horror classic and includes never-before-seen, exclusive animated scenes not found in the original live-action film. Night of the Animated Dead will be available on Digital, Blu-ray Combo Pack (USA $19.99 SRP, Canada $24.99 SRP) and DVD (USA $14.99 SRP, Canada $19.99 SRP). Pre-order will be available beginning on August 10, 2021.

Night of the Animated Dead features the voice talents of Josh Duhamel (Jupiter’s Legacy, Transformers) as Harry Cooper, Dulé Hill (The West Wing, Psych) as Ben, Katharine Isabelle (Ginger Snaps) as Barbara, James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things, Psych) as Tom, Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Battlestar Galactica) as Judy, Will Sasso (MadTV, Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco) as Sheriff McClelland, Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) as Johnny and Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing) as Helen Cooper.

Executive Producers are Richard Potter (Diciembres), Thomas DeFeo (The Seventh Day) and Jamie Elliott (Fighting with My Family). Producers are Ralph E. Portillo, p.g.a. (Buddy Games), Robert Feldman, p.g.a. (Dr. Shroud) and Kevin Kasha (I Spit on Your Grave). Animation services were provided by Demente Animation Studio. The original Night of the Living Dead was written by George A. Romero (Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead) and John Russo (The Majorettes, Santa Claws). Night of the Animated Dead was produced by Michael J. Luisi, p.g.a. (The Call, Oculus) and directed by Jason Axinn (To Your Last Death).

BLU-RAY AND DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

● Making of the Animated Dead - Join director Jason Axinn & Producer Michael Luisi as they regale fans with the careful process of honoring the iconic classic with their vision for an animated remake, including scene breakdowns and booth recordings with the cast!