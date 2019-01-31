Ted Bundy’s Old Residence Is Attracting Unwanted Sightseers

Serial killer Ted Bundy is undergoing a surge in popularity in recent weeks, thanks in large part to the Netflix series Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, which features recorded conversations with the murderer. Between that series’ popularity on the streaming service and the premiere of the Zac Efron-starring Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile at the Sundance Film Festival, the killer’s former residence in Utah is drawing unwanted tourists.

One of the tenants of the home revealed to TMZ that the debut of the series on Netflix coincided with the increase of guests and, disturbingly, the numbers are growing by the day. The killer lived in the home from 1974 to 1975, with some reports claiming he even brought some of his victims to his room. The home reportedly changed the room number which used to belong to Bundy in hopes of distancing itself from the connection to the killer.

The tenant claimed that visitors dropping by isn’t out of the norm, though they previously swarmed the house only around Halloween. Now the visitors are reportedly dropping by to take photos while also investigating the grounds to see where the dangerous killer lived. Residents are reportedly closing their blinds as they feel as though their privacy is being invaded by the flocking visitors.

The reignited interest in the killer has caused a variety of reactions, with some viewers being fascinated by the killer while others are disgusted that actual recordings of Bundy are being exploited merely for profit. One woman who survived Bundy’s attacks recently shared that, while she’s glad that people are analyzing his heinous crimes, she hopes people stay focused on the grim realities of the situation.

“I don’t have a problem with people looking at it, and as long as they understand that what they’re watching wasn’t a normal person,” Kathy Kleiner Rubin told TMZ. Rubin managed to escape Bundy in Florida State University’s Chi Omega sorority in 1978. “I believe that in order to show him exactly the way he was, it’s not really glorifying him, but it’s showing him, and when they do say positive and wonderful things about him … that’s what they saw, that’s what Bundy wanted you to see.”

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes is streaming now on Netflix.

