No One Will Save You Director Brian Duffield Breaks Down Creature Design

No One Will Save You is now streaming on Hulu, and it sees Kaitlyn Dever playing a woman named Brynn who finds herself in the middle of an alien invasion. The film was written and directed by Brian Duffield, who is no stranger to creature features. Duffield also wrote Love & Monsters and Underwater, which tackles monsters in both land and sea. Now, he's taking audiences to the sky with his new alien feature. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Duffield about the new film, and we asked if the alien designs were how he had imagined them while creating the story.

"Yeah. I mean it's better in a lot of ways because so many people brought elements to it," Duffield explained. "I would never be able to come up with their dialect the way that Chris [Terhune] and Will [Files] did. And our creature design guys came up with the toes, which is one of my favorite parts of the movie." He continued, "When we did some mocap stuff, they came up with a lot of the more religious aspects and their hand motions. And so that was stuff I knew I wanted that element, but I didn't know how to convey it."

Duffield added, "And that was something where we have our 'daddy long legs' as we call him, doing kind of call signs and even some of the weird prayer positions other characters take, that was something that kind of just came out of the mocap thing, which was not something I wrote in, but it was something that I really – my kind of selling point to people was like, 'I want you to bring shit to me.' And then they did. And it's all in the movie. And so a lot of it is better than what I wanted because I got to hire really good people."

(Photo: Hulu)

Brian Duffield Talks Kaitlyn Dever in No One Will Save You:

No One Will Save You stars Kaitlyn Dever as a woman named Brynn who finds herself in the middle of an alien invasion. During ComicBook.com's chat with Duffield, he talked about the importance of focusing on Dever while filming.

"To never lose sight of Kaitlyn Dever," Duffield replied when asked what his priorities were when bringing the story to life. "I mean, really, it's so funny how, not how easy that can be, but it's like when you have so many stunts and gizmos and CG and all these different things. I remember, I think Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings, it was like 'every third shot in the battle scene had to have one of our leads of the movie.' And I remembered that."

He continued, "And then making this movie, it was like, 'Oh, if we're away from Kaitlyn for two shots, you get bored' and you're just kind of like, 'I don't care. I don't know what this is.' And it could be the coolest shit you've ever seen. But it was like, 'If I don't understand her thinking and feeling. It's all meaningless.' And so that was really the most important. Everything kind of is in service of Brynn in the movie. It's such a hyper-specific point of view. I think it's when she's asleep is kind of the only time we were really away from her point of view. And we even cut that down a little bit. We were like, 'People want to get back to Dever.'"

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Brian Duffield. No One Will Save You is now streaming on Hulu.