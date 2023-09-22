No One Will Save You Director Brian Duffield Has No Plans To Engage With Think Pieces

No One Will Save You is now streaming on Hulu, and the new sci-fi horror stars Kaitlyn Dever as a woman named Brynn who finds herself in the middle of an alien invasion. The film marks the latest project from Spontaneous writer/director Brian Duffield, who is also known for writing Underwater, Love & Monsters, and The Babysitter. No One Will Save You has unique twists and turns, so we suspect there will be some think pieces and "ending explained" articles in addition to chatter about the film on social media. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Duffield and we asked if he ever engages with those conversations.

"They do those for the dumbest – like 'This is how Mario ends,'" Duffield joked about "ending explained" pieces. "I don't read anything. Yeah, I think it's really unhealthy. I don't like good or bad. I try to avoid it all. There's an interview with George C. Wolfe about Rustin. I read where he talked about how he doesn't read things. He feels like it gives away his power. And I don't know if I'd go that big, but I get what he means where it feels like I don't want my thought process to be about even the next thing I'm doing. Like, 'Oh, well everyone thought this or this.' ... I kind of am just a head down, do-the-job guy, and hopefully people like things enough that I get to make another one. But beyond that, I don't partake."

(Photo: ComicBook/Hulu)

He continued, "Sometimes people send me stuff, and the only times I really get mad is when they're wrong. And not about their opinion, but sometimes on Spontaneous, there would be a bunch of reviews that people sent me about – they would talk about things that didn't happen at all in the movie – and that would really piss me off. And I was like, 'This is so dumb that I'm getting pissed off.' People would say I use the same music as Call Me by Your Name. And I was like, 'It's not. It's a different Sufjan Stevens song.' But I would want to [imitates typing], you know? I am in my thirties, this is stupid. So I avoid it all."

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Brian Duffield. No One Will Save You is now streaming on Hulu.