Netflix's Skull Island Creator Teases the Show's Future

Skull Island took the MonsterVerse in an animated direction with its debut on Netflix earlier this year, and the creator behind it all has opened up about Skull Island's potential future! As part of Legendary's MonsterVerse expanding with all sorts of new projects, it was announced that Skull Island would be explored with a new anime series showing off more of Kong during his time on the titular island. With the debut of the anime series on the streaming service earlier this year, fans are anxious to find out whether or not Skull Island would be returning for a Season 2 someday.

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak for the upcoming release of No One Will Save You on Hulu, Skull Island series creator Brian Duffield opened up about the possibility of a potential continuation. Noting that it's "complicated," but also revealing that he believes Skull Island's story will continue but doesn't know "where or how" due to the overall expanding MonsterVerse and the stories now popping up taking the universe in some new ways.

Will Netflix's Skull Island Get a Season 2

"It's a really complicated answer," Duffield began. "I think the story will continue somehow, and I don't know where or how. The Legendary MonsterVerse is really interesting, and I'm really excited for [Monarch: Legacy of Monsters] on Apple that my buddy Matt Shakman did. And I really love working on the show too. It's funny, it's like talking about it is spoiling other things that I've nothing to do with. So I have no idea what it's going to look like or be."

Elaborating on Skull Island's complicated place in the MonsterVerse and its continuation, Duffield continued with, "Complicated, but will probably make sense in the future. It has nothing to do with me or Skull Island too. It's really funny, and I just had lunch with Shakman the other day and we were kind of being like, 'This is...who knew?' These things can get so complicated, but complicated in a universe way, not in a legal way."

For those concerned, Duffield did mention that Skull Island Season 2 has scripts done, but doesn't know what kind of shape the project will take due to the changing MonsterVerse, "But as the MonsterVerse is evolving and growing, sometimes things have to change. I had a ton of fun on that show. It was like my dream COVID job. COVID started and I started writing that show. Yeah, but there's a second season...all the scripts are done, so I don't know what that will look like. But I'm sure something will happen with it at some point. I just have no idea what it will look like or be."

