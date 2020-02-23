Octavia Spencer Is Holding a Contest for the Best Ma Memes

Last summer saw the release of the horror movie Ma, which starred Octavia Spencer in the titular role. Overall, the movie wasn’t met with the best response, earning a 55% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 64% audience score. However, the film has garnered a bit of a cult following and is often discussed on Twitter and frequently turned into memes. Most recently, people have been taking other movie posters and cleverly inserting Spencer into the images while finding a way to fit “Ma” into the titles. This hilarious new trend has caught the attention of Spencer, who has decided to hold a contest for the best Ma memes.

“You memers have inspired me. Let’s have a contest to find the BEST #Ma Meme out there. Rules: you can only use images From #MAmovie to cut and paste into existing posters of other films. To clarify, no images of me as any other character from any other film, or as myself, only as the character Ma. You must use the MA font in the meme as most have done beautifully in the ones thus far. What will you win? First prize is two tickets and a meet and greet at The Witches premiere or Self Made, as my guest. 2nd and 3rd place winners will receive: cast signed copies of The book, THE Shack, or a signed copy (by me) of the books Hidden Figures or The Help, and one of my personal chair backs (signed) from: Thunder Force, Black Or White, Green Book, The Shack, Madam CJ, Walker, or Truth Be Told. 👇🏽👉🏼Deadline AND the day to post will be April fools Day. Remember to TAG me to qualify! 👈🏽 My whole team will each have a vote! be clever and keep making us all laugh. Love you guys! Also TAG your friends who are great at making these or repost. Forgot to mention the ones I’ve already posted will be considered as well! #InTheMemeTime #MaMemeContest,” Spencer wrote.

You can check out some of the memes below:

“Ok the last of the #MA memes! #internetIsWinning keep ’em coming. Let me know who you are if you created these or any of the others👇🏽,” Spencer wrote.

Here’s the contest post:

Spencer also shared some memes in her stories, which you can check out here. She’s also posted more on her page, which you can view here.

You can soon catch Spencer voicing The Manticore in Pixar’s Onward, which will be released on March 6th. In the meantime, Ma is available for home viewing.