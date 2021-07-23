Old: M. Night Shyamalan's Latest Twist Movie Inspires Some Amazing Memes
M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller, Old generated plenty of buzz over the course of its opening weekend, enough to earn it the top spot at the domestic box office. A lot of the conversation surrounding the film, however, has turned into an all-out meme extravaganza on Twitter. The movie's wild concept — a beach that ages people at a ridiculously rapid rate — has fueled a horde of memes online, with folks all over Twitter finding new and creative ways to make jokes about the beach that makes you old.
A lot of the memes consist of inserting Old's premise into an existing meme structure. For example, one shows Glee's Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch) saying "I'm going to make a beach that's so old," in reference to her line from the series, which has become a meme staple in recent years.
There's also the meme format that has been born from this new movie. A user posts three photos, with the middle one being the beach from Old, and using the other two to make a joke about the rapid aging process that took place at said beach.
You've probably already seen the memes floating around online, but you can check out a few of the best below.
Teen Beach Makes You Old
Disney’s Teen Beach That Makes You Old Movie pic.twitter.com/tBuvrylJyO— Talk Good (@TalkGoodPod) July 26, 2021
Engage
Old beach. Warp 13. Engage. pic.twitter.com/H2XSfaIrh5— Jamie McCarty (@JamieMcCarty) July 26, 2021
Paul Rudd
July 26, 2021prevnext
Dear Older Hansen
July 25, 2021prevnext
Ghost Stories
ya best start believin in beaches that makes ya old, miss turner…. you’re on one! pic.twitter.com/skohjoTxK6— zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) July 24, 2021
The Beach That Turns You Old Boys
the beach the beach that— joshua “pass the pro act” ilon (@cool___josh) July 24, 2021
boys turns you old boys pic.twitter.com/WVwo4ODyjJ
Steve
please captain america, you need to get off the beach that makes you old pic.twitter.com/Xa8vPVIDRF— tiny snek comics (@tinysnekcomics) July 25, 2021
Old Mario
“The beach! It make’a me old!” pic.twitter.com/YI9Zfc7SSA— Ben Bertoli (@SuperBentendo) July 25, 2021
Frisbee
when the frisbee goes over the fence at the beach that makes you old and one of you has to go get it pic.twitter.com/Z1hcoBYZfi— mike ginn (@shutupmikeginn) July 25, 2021
84 Minutes
Me on the old beach pic.twitter.com/P97KkXDElc— AJ (@ajdeluxe_) July 25, 2021