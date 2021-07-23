Old: M. Night Shyamalan's Latest Twist Movie Inspires Some Amazing Memes

M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller, Old generated plenty of buzz over the course of its opening weekend, enough to earn it the top spot at the domestic box office. A lot of the conversation surrounding the film, however, has turned into an all-out meme extravaganza on Twitter. The movie's wild concept — a beach that ages people at a ridiculously rapid rate — has fueled a horde of memes online, with folks all over Twitter finding new and creative ways to make jokes about the beach that makes you old.

A lot of the memes consist of inserting Old's premise into an existing meme structure. For example, one shows Glee's Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch) saying "I'm going to make a beach that's so old," in reference to her line from the series, which has become a meme staple in recent years.

There's also the meme format that has been born from this new movie. A user posts three photos, with the middle one being the beach from Old, and using the other two to make a joke about the rapid aging process that took place at said beach.

You've probably already seen the memes floating around online, but you can check out a few of the best below.