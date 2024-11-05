Orphan 3 Announced With Isabelle Fuhrman Returning as Esther, But How?

One of the most surprising horror franchises around has received some more unexpected news this week. The Orphan saga, starring Isabelle Fuhrman, is actually coming back for a third film, with its lead actress returning to her beloved role. Details about the new Orphan film are scarce at this time, but it is officially moving forward, continuing the story of Esther.

Variety broke the news on Monday evening that Lionsgate had given the green light to Orphan 3. In addition to Fuhrman reprising her lead role, Orphan: First Kill writer David Coggeshall and director William Brent Bell are also returning to the franchise. Dark Castle Entertainment will be producing the threequel for Lionsgate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Dark Castle is excited to announce another terrifying chapter in the Orphan saga,” said Norman Golightly, Co-CEO of Dark Castle Entertainment. “With the past success of the first two movies and another thrilling storyline, we are confident that Orphan 3 will be a must-see movie for both current fans of the franchise, and new fans alike.”

The biggest question now becomes what kind of story is actually told with Esther in Orphan 3. Orphan: First Kill was a prequel to the first Orphan movie, with Fuhrman reprising her role as the 30-something-year-old woman posing as a child. As unlikely as yet another prequel may seem, it feels like it makes the most sense for the franchise, especially since a sequel to the first Orphan feels like a non-starter.

The original Orphan ends with the death of Esther, who is killed by the woman who believed she was adopting a nine-year-old girl when she took Esther in. As Esther started coming for her family, Kate took action and ultimately broke Esther’s neck, before watching her descend into the dark water of a frozen lake.

Whichever way the new Orphan movie decides to go, it feels like a safe bet that it will be profitable for Dark Castle and Lionsgate, the latter of which is handling international sales on the film. Orphan 3 is being taken to the American Film Market this week.

Both of the previous Orphan films found substantial success at the box office. The first Orphan hit theaters in 2009 and opened to more than $12 million here in North America. By the end of its run, Orphan made $78 million around the globe. Despite being a day-and-date release win theaters and on Paramount+ in 2022, Orphan: First Kill went on to gross $45 million globally.