Orphan: First Kill BTS Photo Shows Cast Wearing Platforms to Help Isabelle Fuhrman Look Like a Child

13 years after Orphan hit theatres, a new prequel has been released with the original star, Isabelle Fuhrman as Esther. Fuhrman was only 12 years old when she made Orphan, and now that she's an adult, some moviemaking tricks had to be done for Orphan: First Kill. Director William Brent Bell recently spoke to ComicBook.com about the "challenging" task of making Fuhrman look like a child, and new behind-the-scenes content shows a closer look at some of the sneaky tricks they used while making the horror film.

"How do you make a 24-year-old look like a child? For starters, put everyone else in platform shoes. 🤣🤣🤣," screenwriter David Coggeshall shared on Twitter. The image features Matthew Finlan (Gunnar Albright), Julia Stiles (Tricia Albright), and Rossif Sutherland (Allen Albright) all rocking some huge shoes next to Fuhrman. You can check out the fun photo below:

For starters, put everyone else in platform shoes. 🤣🤣🤣 #OrphanFirstKill pic.twitter.com/1DqJvQrh4F — David Coggeshall (@DavidCoggeshall) August 15, 2022

Last year, Fuhrman detailed to Collider that Orphan: First Kill is "definitely not what I think most people will expect, which I think is really exciting and what really drew me to even coming back to play that role. And also, what I think is most exciting about it is it's something that's never been done cinematically. There's never been an adult actress who reprised a role she played as child. And that was exceptionally difficult and really fun to do, because when I was a kid and I played Esther, I was constantly playing a 33-year-old hiding herself as a kid while I was also 10, and this time, it was like, 'Here's a little weight off my shoulders,' since I just have to pretend I'm 10 because I'm already an adult."

You can check out the description for Orphan: First Kill here: "Esther's terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit, Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous 'child' at any cost."

Orphan: First Kill is now playing in select theatres and streaming on Paramount+.