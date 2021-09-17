Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Official Release Date Revealed

The new entry in the Paranormal Activity franchise, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, was teased just weeks ago to be landing on Paramount+ in time for Halloween, with the arrival of the film’s first teaser also resulting in the confirmation that it will be hitting the streaming service on October 29th. After only being announced earlier this year, the project has largely been shrouded in secrecy, from its production to plot details, but now that audiences have caught their first glimpse of the frightening endeavor, it’s possible that we can expect more details about the adventure in the coming weeks.

In addition to the teaser for Next of Kin debuting by surprise, even the teaser’s official description only reads, “This Halloween, The Activity is Reborn,” which gives no insight into what the actual narrative will explore. The teaser did, however, offer slight hints at what could be explored in the new film, regardless of how brief it is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the previous six films, the events would largely focus on individuals who began to experience otherworldly events and would set up video cameras in hopes of capturing such evidence, or used security cameras, webcams, or cell phones to find additional ways to document the footage. This first teaser seems to hint Next of Kin will be documenting a community embracing an older way of life, only for bizarre encounters to begin to unfold. Given that Paranormal Activity 3 established that a key component of the supernatural events were tied to a cult, it’s hard to rule out this community potentially being an extension of that concept.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin stars Emily Bader (Broken Visions, Charmed), Roland Buck III (Chicago Med, Better Call Saul), Dan Lippert (The Grand Slams, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Henry Ayers-Brown (Blacklist, The Deuce).

The new film was directed by William Eubank (Underwater) and written by Christopher Landon, who wrote four installments in the original series, while also directing the fifth entry, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones.

In addition to fans getting a new entry in the proper series, they will also be getting a documentary about the making of the new sequel, though it’s unknown if that will also be debuting on the same day.

Check out Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin when it hits Paramount+ on October 29th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!