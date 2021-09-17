Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Trailer Puts a Fresh Spin on the Franchise

Fresh off the announcement that the seventh installment in the be titled Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, Paramount+ has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming sequel which arrives….very soon! Though no official synopsis for the film was released, the description simply reads “This Halloween, The Activity is Reborn,” the trailer teases a surprising twist on the concept as the found footage movie seems to be set at an Amish-like community where naturally some not chill things take place. Check it out for yourself below and look for Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Friday, October 29.

Unlike the previous entries in the Paranormal Activity franchise, which built a surprising web of a mythology across six movies, the new film won’t be playing in theaters and seems like an all-new reboot of the concept. Granted the last time this was done, 2014’s Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, the film ended up tying back into the larger franchise anyway which could very well happen again here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Happy Death Day and Freaky director Christopher Landon will be returning to the Paranormal Activity franchise for the first time in years, having written Paranormal Activity 2, 3, and 4, and also directed The Marked Ones in 2014. Next of Kin stars Emily Bader (Broken Visions, Charmed), Roland Buck III (Chicago Med, Better Call Saul), Dan Lippert (The Grand Slams, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Henry Ayers-Brown (Blacklist, The Deuce). It will be written by Christopher Landon and directed by William Eubank (Underwater).

When Christopher Landon previously spoke to ComicBook.com last year, he discussed his excitement about jumping back into the Paranormal Activity franchise:

“I think the creative forces behind that franchise, I think everyone’s only interested in really doing it if it can be done well… I really loved that franchise and I enjoyed working and being a part of that team. It was an enormous amount of fun, but it was one of those things, too, that as the franchise went on, it was diminishing returns. It was a very difficult thing to sustain and that’s the nature of franchise-building. So we’ll see what happens there…”

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin will debut just in time for Halloween, streaming on Paramount+ on October 29. A making-of documentary for the film will debut at the same time as well.