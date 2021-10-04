Peanuts Holiday Specials Confirmed to Air on Broadcast Television This Year

When Apple TV+ secured the rights to Peanuts and its various iconic holiday specials, fans were disappointed to have to subscribe to another streaming service to watch these family-friendly staples, with the streamer confirming that it will once again be making the Peanuts‘ It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas available through PBS. In addition to these iconic specials being broadcast on both PBS and PBS KIDS, this year will see the first new Peanuts holiday special in a decade, with For Auld Lang Syne debuting on Apple TV+ on December 10th.

Per press release, “Peanuts fans of all ages will not only be able to stream these iconic specials in HD on Apple TV+, but the Halloween special, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will also air on PBS and PBS KIDS on Sunday, October 24th at 7:30 p.m. ET (check local listings), A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on Sunday, November 21st at 7:30 p.m. ET (check local listings) and A Charlie Brown Christmas will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on Sunday, December 19th at 7:30 p.m. ET (check local listings).”

Of the new special, the press release detailed, “Apple and PBS once again come together to spread holiday cheer with broadcast airings of classic Peanuts specials It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas. Apple today announced that For Auld Lang Syne — the first new original holiday special to come from Apple’s expanded partnership with WildBrain — will premiere globally on Friday, December 10 on Apple TV+. In the special, after the Peanuts gang experience a disappointing Christmas because Grandma can’t visit, Lucy resolves to throw herself the best New Year’s Eve party ever, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes twelve.

“The festive tradition of gathering to watch the classic adventures of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and friends continues this holiday season with Apple and PBS again teaming up to offer multiple ways to view ad-free airings of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Check out the all-new Peanuts special For Auld Lang Syne on Apple TV+ on December 10th.

