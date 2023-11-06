Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Gets Home Video Release Date

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Just last month, the creepy Stephen King prequel Pet Sematary: Bloodlines landed on Paramount+, but whether you're not a subscriber to the service or merely are a fan of physical media, the unsettling adventure is set to land on home video next month. Another reason that fans might be looking forward to that upcoming release is that it will contain an hour of supplemental materials that dive deep into all aspects of how the film came to life. Pet Sematary: Bloodlines will be landing on Digital HD on December 5th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 19th.

The movie is described, "In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path."

The movie stars Jackson White (Tell Me Lies), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown), Henry Thomas (The Fall of the House of Usher), Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs), and Isabella Star LaBlanc (True Detective: Night Country). David Duchovny and Pam Grier also appear in the prequel.

Special features on the home video release are as follows:

Origins – Explore sinister origins and haunting secrets alongside David Duchovny and the cast of Pet Sematary.

Fresh Blood – Watch as new talent embraces the Pet Sematary legacy.

Death's Design – Unearth the chilling secrets and hidden Easter eggs that breathe life into Pet Sematary's terrifying designs.

Method to the Madness – Go behind the scenes with Jack Mulhern and Isabella LeBlanc, who share how they prepped for their roles, including bonding with four-legged co-stars.

War Comes Home – Enter the chilling realm of Pet Sematary as filmmakers and cast dissect the final scene, revealing the innovative technology behind its terrifying realization.



The movie will also be available in a double-feature set that includes the 2019 Pet Sematary. As far as navigating whether this prequel was connected to either the 2019 or 1989 version of the film, writer/director Lindsey Anderson Beer previously recalled how she aimed to focus solely on the source material.

"Because there have been a lot of movies, I felt like I had to put all of the movies out of my mind and just go to the book and focus on the book," Anderson Beer shared with ComicBook.com last month. "And I do very much consider it a prequel to the book and not necessarily any one movie. It was such a joy to revisit the book and it's even better as an adult than I knew it was as a kid. And so that was really fun, too."

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines will be landing on Digital HD on December 5th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 19th. It will be available here on Amazon in the coming days.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!